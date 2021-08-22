Cancel
Boyd County, KY

Special Weather Statement issued for Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 04:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boyd; Carter; Greenup; Lawrence Dense valley fog this morning Areas of dense fog, with visibility below a half mile at times, will require lower speeds, and greater distances between vehicles. Watch for quickly changing visibility. Do not assume the road ahead is unobstructed. Use low beam headlights, and allow more time to reach your destination safely. The fog should lift by mid morning.

MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

Service members killed outside Kabul's airport remembered as heroes

SAN DIEGO — At least thirteen U.S. service members were killed in the attack by the Islamic State terror group outside Kabul's airport where Americans and allies were being evacuated from Afghanistan. The ISIS-K, known as Islamic State Khorasan, claimed responsibility for the "martyrdom attack" on Thursday that involved a...
Washington, DCPosted by
The Hill

Thousands march on Washington in voting rights push

Thousands are marching in Washington, D.C. and across the country on Saturday in a push to pass federal voting rights legislation. Saturday marked the 58th anniversary of Martin Luther King’s historic 1963 “I Have a Dream” speech. This year’s rally comes as voting rights takes center stage with GOP-controlled legislatures considering bills that would tighten ballot box access amid the 2020 presidential election.
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Texas GOP advances voting bill after Democrats end weeks-long walkout

Texas Republicans this week advanced a controversial voting bill, dwindling Democrats’ chances of sinking it following a staged weeks-long walkout from the Legislature. The bill passed the Texas House on a 79-37 mostly party-line vote, after the Democrats returned to the chamber last week, giving Republicans the quorum necessary to vote.

