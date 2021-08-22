Special Weather Statement issued for Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-22 04:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boyd; Carter; Greenup; Lawrence Dense valley fog this morning Areas of dense fog, with visibility below a half mile at times, will require lower speeds, and greater distances between vehicles. Watch for quickly changing visibility. Do not assume the road ahead is unobstructed. Use low beam headlights, and allow more time to reach your destination safely. The fog should lift by mid morning.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0