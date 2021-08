On Saturday, 5,312 Israelis tested positive for the coronavirus out of 99,036 (5.36%) – compared with 7,761 new patients out of 144,885 (5.35%) who were tested on Friday. As of Sunday morning, there are 666 critical Corona patients in Israeli hospitals, out of whom 104 are on respirators. On Friday there were 645n critical patients, with 110 on respirators.