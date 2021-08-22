36 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday
LIHU‘E — The state Department of Health Kaua‘i District Health Office reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. Saturday’s cases are two visitors and 34 residents. Of the 36 cases, eight are children and 28 are adults. Eight of the cases are related to travel — four mainland and four interisland. The remaining 28 cases are considered community-acquired. Fourteen of the community-acquired infections are close contacts of previously announced cases or are tied to one of the active clusters. The remaining 14 community-acquired cases have no known source of infection.www.thegardenisland.com
