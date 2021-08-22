THE PAL PAPERS: “Grow your own” – It’s easier than you think
The PAL Kaua‘i mission is to provide homes and sustainable living solutions, Within reach, restoring hope for the people of Kaua‘i. We say: It’s housing and so much more! Today we will help you with one of your main costs of living: FOOD. The three greatest contributors to those costs are housing, transportation and food. Tomorrow, the fourth Monday of August, we will take a deeper dive into food on our PAL KKCR Radio Show from 4 to 6 p.m., Aug. 23.www.thegardenisland.com
Comments / 0