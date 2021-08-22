THE PAL PAPERS: “Grow your own” – It’s easier than you think

Blueberries are one of the most healthy and versatile fruits to include in your diet. From throwing them into smoothies to eating them on top of a parfait, they add a dose of vitamins and antioxidants while also dialing up flavor. And if, like us, you get excited at the idea of growing your own produce, we’ve got some news — you can do it with blueberries. As long as you have a carton of blueberries in your fridge, you can grow your very own blueberry bush in your garden.