SBS has a new romantic comedy lined up called I’ll Be Your Night, and actors Jung In-sun (How To Be Thirty) and U-KISS’s Jun (Imitation) are set to play the lead roles. Taking place within the world of the K-pop music industry, the drama stars Jun in the role of Yoon Tae-in. One of five members in the internationally famous idol band Luna, Yoon Tae-in is the leader as well as the vocalist and producer for the group. Since his debut, he’s kept his eyes fixed on achieving success and spares no time for any fears or doubts that might get in his way. He pushes forward with what he thinks is right and it’s difficult for others to break through his stubborn exterior. One thing that does shake his resolve, however, is that he suffers from somnambulism and he hides his illness from his fans and the public.