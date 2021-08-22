Familiar coach guides Summit Academy’s return from 1-year hiatus

Mt. Hermon School has named Kelly Alford its girls basketball coach. “No. 1, I’m excited to come back,” Alford said. “The girls show a lot of promise. I have a daughter that plays on the team. She’s a junior this year. Mt. Hermon is a place that’s near and dear to my heart. It’s where I graduated, it’s where my wife (Misty Alford) graduated and it’s where my dad coached and I just want the kids I coach to have the same experience I had when I was there. I think there is more basketball talent and athletic talent than there has been in years. I watched last year and Cheyenne (Wilson) did a good job, she put in a lot of time with the girls and I didn’t want to see that regress. I think there’s a lot of room for improvement and improvement can be made.”