Familiar coach guides Summit Academy’s return from 1-year hiatus
What’s old is new again at Summit Academy. After a two-year retirement, John McCloud is back at Summit as the head football coach. The 1972 Valley High School graduate was an assistant football coach, wrestling coach and athletic director for nearly 20 years and has dedicated his life to serving at institutions for court-adjudicated youth at places like Summit and Glen Mills in Eastern Pennsylvania.tribhssn.triblive.com
