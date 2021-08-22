Comcast NBCUniversal Selects 11 Startups for the Fourth Class of Its LIFT Labs Accelerator

WEST CHESTER, PA — Key Financial, Inc. of West Chester, PA has just announced that their CEO Patti Brennan, CFP® has been named by Forbes in their rankings for America’s Top 250 Wealth Advisors for 2021. Brennan has also been noted by Forbes as the #18 Top Women Wealth Advisor in America and was also named the #2 Top Women Wealth Advisor in Pennsylvania for 2021. Forbes’ rankings, developed by SHOOK Research are the only advisor rankings with a focus on quality, not just assets under management.