Publisher’s note | The end of an era and the start of a new day

Any publisher worth their salt will tell you how essential a good managing editor is to the success of a newspaper and its mission to serve the community. A managing editor does so much more than arrange the stories and come up with headlines. When it comes to the content in the paper, they do, well, everything. From assigning beats to reporters to checking their spelling; from mentoring the newer journalists to giving the veterans the freedom they need to go after the deeper stories. A good managing editor runs their department budget responsibly — hugely important these days — but still relentlessly advocates for their staff and the readers who depend on them. And they listen — boy, do they listen — to shouts and kudos and blame and gratitude. Every day they do their best, often under very difficult circumstances, to ensure that our readers get as much of the truth as we can possibly find and present.