Garden Isle Quilters Exhibit and Sale opens, runs through Aug. 26

International Spy MuseumFarragutful on Wikimedia Commons. Haven’t heard of the museum before? The International Spy Museum in the Penn Quarter neighborhood of Washington, D.C. is well known for its exhibits that document the history, tradecraft, and contemporary role of espionage. All told, the museum houses over 7,000 historical objects related to spycraft that stretch from the time of the Egyptian, Greek and Roman Empires, all the way up to present times and everything in between. Especially notable permanent exhibits include the “Stealing Secrets” gallery, where visitors learn about the many people involved in the collection of secret information, and the “Making Sense of Secrets” gallery, where visitors then learn how this secret information is turned into actionable intelligence.