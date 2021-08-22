‘The Walking Dead’ and ‘American Horror Story’ top this week’s TV picks

While Nielsen is happy to hand out ratings for broadcast shows, Netflix has no such interest in sharing its viewership numbers. The only way to figure out which Netflix shows are popular is to look at the Netflix Top 10. The Netflix Top 10 list of TV shows for Thursday, Aug. 26 once again sees Manifest in the No. 1 spot after it surprise dropped Season 3 -- the final (?) season of the sci-fi drama that was canceled by NBC but is still hoping for a last-minute renewal from another source -- a few days ago. New to the list is the thriller Clickbait, a miniseries about a man whose kidnapping is livestreamed to the internet, with viewers deciding his fate. Less than a week after its release, the critically acclaimed The Chair drops two spots to No. 4.