‘The Walking Dead’ and ‘American Horror Story’ top this week’s TV picks
DON’T MISS: “The Walking Dead” — It’s the beginning of the end as the zombie sensation kicks off the first part of its 11th and final season. In the gasp-inducing opener, Alexandria has been left ravaged by the Whisperers. With food supplies quickly dwindling and tensions on the rise, Maggie proposes a new plan that some view as a suicide mission. It’s a terrifying journey that has the survivors — joined by reformed baddie Negan — making their way through a dark subway tunnel under Washington, D.C. (9 p.m. ET Sunday, AMC).www.cleveland.com
