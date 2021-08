Andy Robertson is the latest Liverpool player to sign a new long-term contract at Anfield.The Scotland left-back joins Trent Alexander-Arnold Fabinho Alisson Becker and Virgil Van Dijk in committing his future to the Merseyside club.Robertson, who joined the Reds from Hull in 2017, has made 177 appearances so far and won Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup and Super Cup winners’ medals.The 27-year-old told the club website: “Obviously when the negotiations started and it looked as if my future was going to be here longer term than what it was, then I think it’s no secret that...