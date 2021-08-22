WeatherTalk: A record for hot streaks

In the official Fargo-Moorhead temperature record, there have been 26 streaks of six consecutive days at 90 degrees or above since 1881. There have been just three years with more than one six-day streak in the 90s. In 1936, it was at least 90 degrees for 15 straight days starting July 4, and for six straight days ending Aug. 11. There was a total of 38 days in the 90s and 100s that year. In 1988, it was in the 90s six straight days ending June 2 and then again for six days ending July 31. There was a total of 29 days in the 90s and 100s in 1988.