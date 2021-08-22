Cancel
Grocery-store chains Giant Eagle, Aldi look to hire 1,250-plus workers in NE Ohio

By Marc Bona, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 6 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A pair of grocery-store companies - Giant Eagle and Aldi - are holding hiring events to fill more than 1,250 positions in Northeast Ohio. Giant Eagle, looking to fill 800 positions at its supermarkets and Market District locations, will hold a hiring event at stores 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24. Positions include varying shifts and include assorted departments: Personal shoppers for curbside-pickup and home-delivery services, pharmacy technicians, deli and prepared-foods clerks, cashiers, bakers, baristas, meat cutters and others.

