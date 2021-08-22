Bestsellers

Mary Shelley’s groundbreaking classic—begun as a ghost story for friends—is a potent blend of science fiction and horror that has inspired countless movie and other adaptations. Nothing, however, equals the depth and beauty of Shelley’s original, which remains as relevant as ever. The young scientist Victor Frankenstein experiments with alchemy in order to fulfill his greatest ambition: to create life. In his arrogance, Dr. Victor Frankenstein dreams of discovering the very secret of life…and he succeeds, bringing a new creature into existence. But should man ever play God—and if he does, what does he owe his creation? Once he succeeds and his creature takes its first breath, he realizes he has made a monster and abandons it. The creature, shunned by the world and filled with rage, decides to follow its master.