Bestsellers

Chris Campanioni received the International Latino Book Award for his debut novel, Going Down (2013). Since then he has published with five different presses, Once in a Lifetime (Berkeley / Floricanto Press, 2014), Death of Art (C&R Press, 2016), Drift (King Shot Press, 2018), re: verses (The Operating System, 2019), the Internet is for real (C&R Press, 2019), and A and B and Also Nothing (Otis Books / Seismicity Editions, 2020). Though his books range from different points in his academic, literary, and personal career, there is a central nerve that connects them all. He bends form and genre — marrying both poetry and prose.
Comments / 0