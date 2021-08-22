Elkhart County Symphony, under director Soo Han, announces its 2021-22 concert schedule
ELKHART — The Elkhart County Symphony, under new music director Soo Han, announces its 2021-22 concert schedule for "Season of Celebrations and New Journeys." The season begins with "Celebrations" a pops concert in the Wellfield Botanic Gardens, 1011 N. Main St., at 4 p.m. Sept. 12. Guest soloist will be Brian Major, baritone and the full symphony outdoors. "New Journeys" will be performed on Nov. 21 in the Lerner Theatre and will highlight the orchestra in the mystical and intriguing "Scheherazade" by Rimsky-Korsakov.www.southbendtribune.com
