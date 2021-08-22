Cancel
Michigan State

Potentially dangerous swimming conditions in Lake Michigan on Sunday

By Haleigh Vaughn
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 6 days ago
The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a Small Craft Advisory until 8 p.m. Sunday evening. Northerly winds are expected to range between 15 to 25 knots on Sunday, leading to wave heights between 2 to 5 feet. This is all due to a passing cold front. As the front passes over West Michigan, the winds will become stronger. The strongest winds are expected later Sunday afternoon and evening.

WXMI

Beach Hazards Statements have also been posted, beginning at 11 a.m. on Sunday. With strong winds expected from the north, the north sides of piers will potentially be the most dangerous. Swimming is not advised on Sunday, as rip currents and high waves are projected.

Use extreme caution on piers today, as high waves could sweep people into the water.

For more details on your lakeshore forecast, stay tuned with FOX 17 on air and online.

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

State
Michigan State
City
Grand Rapids, MI
#Lake Michigan#Swimming#West Michigan#Extreme Weather#Small Craft Advisory
