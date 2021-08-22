Cancel
ASK IRA: Can it be Kyle Lowry to the rescue with the Heat’s 3-point shooting?

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 6 days ago

Q: The lack of 3-point threats beyond Duncan Robinson may present a problem this season. The Heat finished 19th in 3-point percentage, at .358, last season. The 3-point percentage for players with at least 1,000 minutes were Duncan Robinson .408, Kendrick Nunn .381, Goran Dragic .373, Tyler Herro .360, Andre Iguodala .330, Kelly Olynyk .317, Bam Adebayo .250, Jimmy Butler .245.— Leonard, Cornelius, N.C.

A: And now with four of that top six gone. In their place are Kyle Lowry (.396 last season), P.J. Tucker (.336), Markieff Morris (.311) and, eventually, Victor Oladipo (.326). Plus there are the possibilities of Max Strus Gabe Vincent and Omer Yurtseven. In many ways, the Heat’s 3-point game this season could come down to the impact of Strus and Vincent, in terms of both their ability to shoot at a high percentage and to get, and stay, on the court.

Q: Ira, I know today the “small ball” is ruling the league, but how far can a center who is only 6 foot 9 take a team? --- Masoud, Tucson, Ariz.

A: First, it’s not as if there is a singular path to playoff success. Just two seasons ago, Bam Adebayo, at 6-9, helped the Heat get to the NBA Finals, where they faced a championship Lakers team that mostly went without a center during that series. Yes, last season’s NBA Finals centers were 7-foot Brook Lopez and 6-11 Deandre Ayton. But there also was playoff success for a Nets team that utilized 6-4 Bruce Brown as a de facto center and even the Bucks at times cast 6-5 current Heat forward P.J. Tucker as their center. It’s not just about the player delineated as center; it’s about the overall length of the lineup and the roster.

Q: Now that summer league is done when are the Heat’s preseason games? I’m excited to see this new team in action. — Matt.

A: The Heat’s home preseason schedule is Oct. 4 vs. Hawks (7:30 p.m.), Oct. 11 vs. Charlotte Hornets (7:30 p.m.) and Oct. 15 vs. Boston Celtics (8 p.m.). Their three road exhibitions are Oct. 7 in Houston (8 p.m.), Oct. 8 in San Antonio (8:30 p.m.) and Oct. 14 in Atlanta (7 p.m.). All six of those games are scheduled to be televised in South Florida on Bally Sports Sun.

ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com
