CFTC Commitments of Traders – Risk Currencies Got Dumped on Hopes of Fed’s Tapering and Resurgence of Pandemic
As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended August 17, NET SHORT of USD index futures dropped -115 contracts to 19 211. Speculative long positions slipped -515 contracts while shorts decreased -400 contracts. Concerning European currencies, NET LENGTH in EUR futures jumped +23 783 contracts to 57 640. GBP futures’ NET LENGTH fell -2 419 contracts to 4 651. We expect net length in EUR and GBP futures to fall in the coming weeks due to the sharp selloff.www.actionforex.com
