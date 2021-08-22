Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

CFTC Commitments of Traders – Risk Currencies Got Dumped on Hopes of Fed’s Tapering and Resurgence of Pandemic

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended August 17, NET SHORT of USD index futures dropped -115 contracts to 19 211. Speculative long positions slipped -515 contracts while shorts decreased -400 contracts. Concerning European currencies, NET LENGTH in EUR futures jumped +23 783 contracts to 57 640. GBP futures’ NET LENGTH fell -2 419 contracts to 4 651. We expect net length in EUR and GBP futures to fall in the coming weeks due to the sharp selloff.

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cftc#Futures Contracts#Tapering#Currencies#Commitments Of Traders#Cftc#Fed#Usd#European#Eur#Nzd#Cad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
MarketsCNBC

Gold jumps after Fed's Powell fails to signal taper timeline

Spot gold rose 1.4% to $1,817.21 per ounce by 1:33 p.m. ET. U.S. gold futures settled up 0.9% at $1,819.50. Gold bounced over 1% on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stopped short of signaling when the U.S. central bank would start withdrawing its economic support and reiterated his view that current price spikes are transitory.
Businessetftrends.com

Bond ETFs Higher as Traders Wait on Fed’s Jackson Hole Symposium

U.S. Treasuries and related exchange traded funds were slightly higher Thursday ahead of the Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole summit as investors waited on a potential outline on the central bank’s bond tapering outlook. On Thursday, the Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (VGIT) was flat and the Vanguard...
Marketsactionforex.com

Stocks at New Record, Dollar Plummeted, Aussie Turning Around

Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium didn’t disappoint. He did what the markets expected, affirming the openness for beginning tapering this year, without indicating the need for an imminent start. Just as Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker described, Powell laid out where the center of the FOMC is in terms of policy. US stocks cheered the speech with S&P 500 and NASDAQ closing at record highs.
Businessactionforex.com

Markets Mixed as More Fed Comments Awaited, Sterling Softens

Overall markets continue to trade in a mixed manner for now. Yen and Dollar are currently the weakest for the weak while commodity currencies are the strongest. But all major pairs and crosses are stuck inside prior week’s range. The situation in Afghanistan is unlikely to be a persistent worry for investors. Main focuses will remain on the comments from Fed officials regarding tapering.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD: Refreshes daily high above 1.2680 as USD rebound, US data eyed

USD/CAD tracks higher on Friday in the initial Asian trading hours. US Dollar Index inches higher above 93.00 with 0.26% gains. The Canadian dollar losses momentum as oil prices retreat. After touching the high of 1.2685 in the US session, USD/CAD is consolidating gains in the early Asian trading hours...
Marketsactionforex.com

Jackson Hole Will Determine The Fate Of The Dollar And Markets

It is not an exaggeration to say that the future of the markets is now tied to Powell’s Jackson Hole speech. Much more so in the currency market, which is often influenced by interest rate trends and expectations. The Fed chairman will be speaking shortly after the start of the...
Businessactionforex.com

Markets Treading Water Despite Strong PCE Inflation, Powell Next

The overall markets continue to tread water in early US session. Two Fed officials expressed their support for tapering, but investors are probably still waiting for Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech to take action. There is also little reaction to stronger than expected PCE inflation data. Commodity currencies are still the strongest ones for the week while Yen, Swiss Franc and Dollar are the weakest. We’ll see if the positions change in the final hours.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar gains on renewed taper speculation

The greenback ended the day with modest gains against most major rivals. Geopolitical tensions in Afghanistan and comments from US Federal Reserve Robert Kaplan, who said that September would be the time to outline tapering and start it in October, were behind the slump. James Bullard, another member of the central bank, also made comments in the same direction.
Marketsactionforex.com

Pound Dips ahead of Powell Speech

The British pound continues to have a relatively quiet week. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3728, down 0.28% on the day. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will be the center of attraction at the Jackson Hole Symposium, which has not been spared from the ravages of Covid-19. The meeting will be held virtually and has been scaled back from two days to just one day due to Covid.
Businesskitco.com

Gold price down as Fed officials lean hawkish

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are moderately lower in early trading Wednesday, as the first Federal Reserve officials' comments are coming out of a key Fed Reserve meeting, and they favor the U.S. monetary policy hawks. October gold futures were last down $7.40 at $1,780.80. September Comex silver was last down $0.065 at $23.71 an ounce.
MarketsZacks.com

Dividend ETFs to Combat Rising Fed's Stimulus Tapering Woes

Investors fear the chances of Federal Reserve tapering the fiscal stimulus support. The market participants are now eagerly eyeing the Jackson Hole symposium for further visibility on the Fed’s possible timeline for taking action, per a CNBC report. The withdrawal of the stimulus support is expected to slowdown the U.S. economic recovery achieved so far from the pandemic-led slump amid the rising new coronavirus cases from the highly-contagious delta variant.
Businessinvesting.com

2 Major Impacts of US Fed’s Tapering on Indian Markets

Investing.com -- Minutes of the US Fed’s July meeting say that the Bank is expected to slow down the pace of its monthly bond purchases. The minutes said, “Looking ahead, most participants noted that, provided that the economy were to evolve broadly as they anticipated, they judged that it could be appropriate to start reducing the pace of asset purchases this year.” It added that the goal on inflation was reached and it was “close to being satisfied” on job growth.
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Taiwan leads Asian stocks lower, currencies weaken as Fed signals tapering

BENGALURU (Aug 19): Taiwanese stocks led emerging Asian equities lower on Thursday with a drop of nearly 3%, while currencies weakened after minutes from the US Federal Reserve's last meeting showed that tapering of monetary stimulus could start this year. The South Korean won led losses among currencies, as the...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY stays calm near 110.00 ahead of US data, muted risk sentiment

USD/JPY tracks higher on the last trading day of the week in the initial Asian trading hours. US Dollar Index pushes higher above 93.00 on renewed taper speculation. US Treasury rises for the straight third day underpins the demand for the US dollar. The USD/JPY pair manages to trade higher...
BusinessPosted by
Financial World

Safe-haven gold prices jump as dovish Fed restores safe-haven bid

On Friday, the precious yellow-metal gold futures’ prices had bounced back more than 1.0 per cent, as US Fed Chair Jerome Powell had clung on to his much-disputed view that a latest uptick in inflation indicators would be transitory and had declined to offer any timeline on when the US Central Bank would begin to ease its bond repurchase program.
MarketsFXStreet.com

US Dollar Index moves to daily highs around 93.20, Powell looms closer

DXY pushes higher and retakes the 93.20 area. US Core PCE, Headline PCE matched consensus in July. Investors’ focus remains on Powell and QE tapering. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, now accelerates gains to the 93.20 zone, or new 4-day highs.
Marketskitco.com

Gold price up just ahead of Fed Chair Powell's speech

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are modestly higher in early trading Friday, as the market event of the week, if not the month, lies just ahead: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at the annual Kansas City Fed symposium. October gold futures were last up $3.80 at $1,796.80. September Comex silver was last up $0.085 at $23.635 an ounce.
Businessactionforex.com

Fed Chair Powell, The Floor Is Yours

The key focus today will be Fed chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole. The biggest discussion among Fed watchers has been whether the Fed will announce some sort of tapering plan in connection with the Jackson Hole seminar. We think it is a bit too early, as the next jobs report is due out on Friday next week, so the Fed has more information about the economic impact of the delta outbreak. So our base case is no major new policy signals this time around. A change is more likely in connection with the September meeting in three weeks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy