Although Edu Aguirre’s report on El Chiringuito was denied by both Carlo Ancelotti and Cristiano Ronaldo, the rumors linking Ronaldo with a return to Real Madrid were nothing new and probably won’t be done and dusted even after the denials. Florentino Perez himself called a move impossible months ago on that very same program, yet that didn’t stop various outlets in Spain from discussing Ronaldo’s future. And that’s not even including the outlets in Italy and even England that have speculated, too.