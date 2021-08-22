Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Mike Bianchi: UCF’s Gus Malzahn needs to channel inner Spurrier in his first season

Hastings Tribune
 6 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. — And the inaugural winner of the Steve Spurrier Award for the top first-year head coach in all of college football is (drum roll, please) ... “Coach Gus is up for the award and he’s got an excellent shot down there at UCF,” Spurrier said recently when I asked him about Malzahn’s chances of duplicating the success Spurrier has traditionally had when taking over new programs. “Every first-year coach has a shot at it (including former UCF coach Josh Heupel, now at Tennessee) . … I’m looking forward to honoring a guy that comes in his first year and says, ‘Hey, we can win here now. We don’t have to wait until we get all of our own recruits in and blah, blah, blah.’ I admire those coaches that eliminate the excuses.”

www.hastingstribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Spurrier
Person
Emmitt Smith
Person
Gus Malzahn
Person
Mike Bianchi
Person
Josh Heupel
Person
Shane Matthews
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucf#College Football#American Football#The Steve Spurrier Award#Ucf Knights#Football Writer#Association Of America#Gator Club#Sec#Auburn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Is Predicting A Major College Football Upset

Former Florida coach Steve Spurrier has a bold prediction for the Gators ahead of their 2021 season. During a promotion posted by 1010 XL / 92.5 FM for Gators Roundtable on Wednesday afternoon, the legendary college coach said he feels his former team has what it takes to defeat the reigning national champion Crimson Tide.
NFL247Sports

Steve Spurrier opens restaurant with sports memorabilia

Legendary college football coach Steve Spurrier maybe approaching the age of 80, but he is not ready to slow down in his adventures just yet. In Gainesville, Fla., Spurrier has opened up a restaurant — Spurrier’s Gridiron Grille — that also serves as a personal museum for all of the football memorabilia he has acquired during his time in the sport.
Alabama Statetdalabamamag.com

Steve Spurrier says Florida will upset Alabama this season

He has not been the head coach of the Florida Gators since 2001, but Steve Spurrier wants the smoke when it comes to Alabama. During his 11 seasons with the Gators (1990-01), he faced the Crimson Tide nine times. Spurrier was 6-3 against Alabama; however, the Tide defeated him twice in 1999. Dan Mullen has not fared well against Nick Saban. He struggled against him at Mississippi State and lost to him last year at Florida. The Gators came up short in the SEC Championship Game versus Saban.
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Steve Spurrier, Shane Matthews make bold statements about Florida vs. Alabama

Steve Spurrier has instilled a swagger in Florida players, and that extends to former Gators QB Shane Matthews, who is fully on board with the program under Dan Mullen. Spurrier and Matthews participated in a roundtable discussion on 1010 XL/92.5 FM about the Gators season, including a shot at Kentucky, and a criticism of Missouri’s environment.
Gainesville, FLIndependent Florida Alligator

Spurrier's Gridiron Grille has officially kicked off

The wait is over for Gator and football enthusiasts: Spurrier’s Gridiron Grille has officially kicked off. After years of planning and months of test trials for family and friends, the restaurant held its grand opening on Aug. 11. The opening drew loyal and excited Gator fans ready to indulge in the long-awaited dining experience.
Public HealthPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

UCF’s Gus Malzahn: Knights’ COVID vaccination rate improving

A little over a week remains before UCF steps back onto the field in front of what many expect to be a full Bounce House Stadium. It’s been 21 months since the Knights last hosted a team in front of a crowd larger than 11,000 fans as the team dealt with reduced capacity limits during the COVID-19 pandemic last season. But while expectations are for 100% capacity in stadiums this season, the ...
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

Auburn Football: How will the Bryan Harsin era begin?

How will the era of new head coach Bryan Harsin begin for the Auburn football program in 2021?. A new era is set to begin for Auburn football with Bryan Harsin beginning his first season as head coach of the Tigers. Harsin has a career coaching record of 76-24 overall with both the Arkansas State Red Wolves (2013) and Boise State Broncos (2014-2020).
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Passed Away On Sunday

Former Ohio State and Cleveland Browns star offensive lineman Dick Schafrath passed away on Sunday at the age of 84, according to Eleven Warriors. Schafrath was a two-way lineman for the Buckeyes in the late 1950s, helping OSU win the national title in 1957. He went on to become a second round pick of the Browns in 1959.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Pushing For Trade For 1 Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys have Dak Prescott as their starting quarterback, but a lot of uncertainty when it comes to their backup. That uncertainty has some Cowboys fans calling for a trade to acquire one quarterback in particular. Cowboys fans have been taking to Twitter today, advocating for the team to...
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum names 2 programs as the biggest threats to No. 1 Alabama

While Paul Finebaum has said that Alabama will have one of the best defenses it’s had in several years this season, the question remains at quarterback and Bryce Young. Can Young deliver the championship success similar to his predecessors like Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa?. Young has not faced any...
Michigan StatePosted by
WolverineDigest

Kirk Herbstreit Gives Honest Take On Michigan, Jim Harbaugh

College Football analyst Kirk Herbstreit recently shared his thoughts on the current state of the Michigan Football program, including Jim Harbaugh's job performance through six seasons. Not surprisingly, Herbstreit sees plenty of room for improvement. "Honestly, they're still trying to build it back up," Herbstreit said on the Tobin and...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Troy Aikman Was Called Out For His Tim Tebow Comment

The Jacksonville Jaguars decision to release tight end Tim Tebow sparked a lot of reaction across the NFL world earlier this week. Tebow, a former NFL quarterback/minor league baseball player, was one of multiple Jaguars players cut to get down to the 85-man limit on Tuesday. FOX broadcaster Troy Aikman...

Comments / 0

Community Policy