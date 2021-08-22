Cancel
In the Kitchen with “The Unofficial Simpsons Cookbook”

By Naomi Fr y
The New Yorker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I was growing up in Israel, in the nineteen-eighties, my family would travel intermittently to America, thanks to my scientist father’s job, which brought us back and forth. Every time I returned home, the thing I’d long for most was the food that I had left behind in the States. Western fast food came to Israel relatively late (it wasn’t until the early nineties that McDonald’s opened its first outpost in the country), and much of the available fare, if only by dint of Israel’s smallness, was local and fresh. That might sound like a good thing, but, as a finicky child, I much preferred the prefab cuisine that, in my view, was part of the utopian American promise. I wanted food fast, frozen, and processed, its chemically jacked-up flavor as predictable as clockwork: a burger topped with exactly three pickle slices and a single spritz of ketchup; Oreos, their vanilla cream evenly sandwiched and so sweet it made my teeth hurt; bright-yellow Lay’s potato chips, whose saltiness left my tongue tingling. I wanted Eggo waffles, patterned plaid, and a perfectly round pizza adorned with perfectly round pepperoni disks, and completely uniform tacos, and sweet-and-sour pork dipped in syrup so red that it looked plastic. I wanted the sort of food in which the hand of any one individual cook—not to mention the provenance of the cuisine or the complexity of the ingredients—would be obscured by a standardized shape and an explosion of homogeneous flavor, announcing, on first bite, what it was, exactly, that I was eating. I wanted, in other words, cartoon food.

