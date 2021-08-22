East Hartford man charged with 2020 murder of rival South End drug dealer

Hartford police file from 2017 Christine Dempsey

An East Hartford man wanted in connection with the death of a rival drug dealer in Hartford last fall was captured earlier this summer and charged with his rival’s murder.

Craig “Apex” Gore, 47, was arrested in July, exactly eight months after 38-year-old Guillermo Rivera was gunned down in front of several witnesses during a drug transaction in Hartford’s South End, according to court records released last week.

Rivera was shot and killed early the morning of Nov. 8 when an altercation broke out while Rivera was selling drugs on McKinley Street, records show. The city’s ShotSpotter gunshot detection system alerted to three rounds, and the first officers on the scene found Rivera suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest.

Rivera was rushed to nearby Hartford Hospital, where he died about half an hour later.

A woman who was with Rivera and witnessed the shooting told officers that Rivera’s assailant appeared to have dropped two iPhones on the ground near the scene, which investigators recovered and analyzed, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. One phone was registered to Gore and the other to “Apex,” both listing Gore’s home address in East Hartford.

The woman told police she had been sitting in the front passenger seat of a minivan parked at the scene, watching Rivera when a dark SUV slowly rolled by with a man in the backseat wearing an American-flag bandana around his face like a mask, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Moments later, that same man was at her vehicle’s window and they made eye contact.

The masked man then grabbed Rivera’s arm and shot him several times before running off in the direction where the two iPhones were found, the woman told detectives. A review of security camera video from around the area and location data from the phones revealed Gore and a vehicle he is associated with circling the area at the time of the murder, records show.

A few days later detectives tracked down another man who told them Rivera had been selling drugs on McKinley Street the night of the murder in an area that a man named “Apex” also sells drugs, though this man did not see the shooting, according to the affidavit.

“Witness #2 reported that they were also aware that ‘Apex’ was upset with the victim because he felt that the victim was ‘stealing business from him,’” detectives wrote in the affidavit.

An associate of that second witness came forward to police just four days after the murder and told detectives he had been purchasing drugs from Rivera when he was shot and killed, records show. The man said he has known “Apex” for several years and recognized him.

The third witness said “Apex” confronted Rivera about stealing customers, even pointing at the third witness as an example of one, and that “Apex” and an associate brandished firearms at Rivera before driving away in a dark SUV, according to the affidavit.

Rivera went back to completing the drug transaction with the third witness when the SUV returned and a man shot Rivera just out of his field of vision, according to the affidavit. The third witness initially told his associate, the second witness, that Gore had pulled the trigger but detectives noted that in his sworn written statement at the police station he claimed he was unsure who fired the shots, records show.

All three witnesses, including the woman who had made eye contact with the bandana-wearing shooter just before the gunshots rang out, identified Gore as the suspect in photographic lineups, detectives noted.

Gore was arrested Nov. 17 on unrelated drug charges, and police announced at the time they expected to charge him with murder, however, a judge did not sign the warrant charging him with murder for another two weeks, and by then Gore had been released on bond, court records show.

Police finally caught up with Gore again this summer and arrested him July 9 on the outstanding murder warrant. He also has three other active cases against him involving more than a dozen drug offenses and two weapons charges, according to court records.

He remains in custody on $1.25 million bond for the murder charge.

Rivera’s death was the 22nd of 24 total murders in Hartford last year at the tail end of a spike in non-fatal shootings across the capital city over the second half of 2020. Homicides have surged in the months since, driving Hartford to one of its deadliest years in several decades, even as other crimes have dropped dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.

Hartford, as of Thursday, had recorded 27 murders in 2021, already the third deadliest year of the past decade with more than four full months left in the year. Should the deadly violence continue, it may be one of the deadliest years in Hartford since 1985, according to a Courant analysis of police data.

The increase in Hartford is similar to those seen in cities large and small across the country this year, including New Haven and Bridgeport, in what experts believe is a surge driven in combination by the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic and increased illegal weapon carrying throughout American cities.

The surge is largely isolated to homicides, however, with other crimes either roughly flat or down this year from last, including in Hartford, as crime rates remain far closer to their historic lows than the dramatic highs of the early 1990s.

