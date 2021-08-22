Two Denver neighborhoods and an arts district offer new hotels, restaurants and plenty of outdoor activities
While many Denver locals head for the hills in summer — as in the nearby Rocky Mountains — others know that staying in the city can be just as satisfying in this active, outdoors-oriented town. As events, live music and Colorado Rockies baseball games regain their status as popular draws, and patios, alleyways and newly closed-off streets welcome diners and beer enthusiasts, Denver feels fairly back to normal amid the lingering pandemic.www.staradvertiser.com
