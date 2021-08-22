Cancel
Hawaii State

$3.6M in aid available to fish industries in Hawaii

By Editorial
staradvertiser.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQualified fishers and seafood processors and dealers in Hawaii who lost business because of the COVID-19 pandemic can now apply for some of the $3.6 million in federal CARES Act money allocated to the state. Commercial fishing in Hawaii, like most of the state’s industries, struggled during the coronavirus pandemic...

