$3.6M in aid available to fish industries in Hawaii

BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts, like the rest of the country, is very much in the red when it comes to COVID transmission. All but three counties in the state have high community transmission, according to the Centers For Disease Control. Only Barnstable, Franklin and Hampshire counties are shaded in orange, signifying “substantial” risk of transmission. In mid-August, eight of 14 counties were at high risk. As of Friday, the CDC map showed that more than 92% of counties in the United States are red. Massachusetts reportedly nearly 1,800 coronavirus cases Thursday. That’s more than the state has seen in a single day since April. There were also 13 more deaths reported. The CDC wants anyone in counties with high or substantial risk to wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status. That means the CDC currently recommends everyone in Massachusetts wear a mask indoors. The CDC’s transmission data is a combination of new cases by population and positivity rate. You can see the latest CDC map here.