Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

WeatherTalk: A record for hot streaks

By John Wheeler
Jamestown Sun
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the official Fargo-Moorhead temperature record, there have been 26 streaks of six consecutive days at 90 degrees or above since 1881. There have been just three years with more than one six-day streak in the 90s. In 1936, it was at least 90 degrees for 15 straight days starting July 4, and for six straight days ending Aug. 11. There was a total of 38 days in the 90s and 100s that year. In 1988, it was in the 90s six straight days ending June 2 and then again for six days ending July 31. There was a total of 29 days in the 90s and 100s in 1988.

www.jamestownsun.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Weathertalk#Fargo Moorhead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentJamestown Sun

WeatherTalk: Weather is non-linear

An old English farmer's proverb states, "There is no debt so surely met, as wet to dry and dry to wet." Truer words were never spoken. We cannot depend on the weather to be average, typical or convenient. However, the proverb is not meant to imply that all weather variations will "average out" over time. We should not expect a dry period to be balanced by an equivalent wet period nor should we expect a cold period to be balanced by an equal warm spell.

Comments / 0

Community Policy