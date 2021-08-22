Cancel
Manhattan, NY

Sunday Reading: A Wonderful Town

By Erin Overbe y
The New Yorker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1962, John Updike published a Talk of the Town story about Manhattan emerging from a spring rainstorm. It’s a beautifully written piece that takes us along the boulevards and byways of the city as the writer attempts to avoid the downpour—first ducking across drenched corridors and shafts near a side street, then sheltering in the allée of a bookstore on Fifth Avenue. At certain times, Updike writes, the gusts from the deluge “had the effect of exquisitely pressing the city down into itself.” The rain, he notes, seems to intensify everything, emphasizing the sharp angles of the buildings and the vivid seams of the streets as it pours down. His piece perfectly encapsulates a moment when everyone in New York seemed to be holding her breath, waiting for a break in the engulfing tempest—in other words, waiting for the sun.

www.newyorker.com

Comments / 0

 

