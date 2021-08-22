Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Karma is killing Houston’s Rockets and Texans for the sins of the Astros | Opinion

By Mac Engel
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouston, you had it coming. That gorgeous window when all of Houston’s teams were at the top of their respective leagues was closed by the baddest woman in the universe, Karma. The Houston Astros cheated their way to a title, and suffered minimal consequences. It’s the rest of Houston paying...

www.star-telegram.com

Comments / 6

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Houston Oilers#The Houston Astros#Cowboys#Covid#Houstonians#Mvp#The Golden State Warriors#Nba Draft#Paul In Exchange#Afc#Houston Chronicle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

There Appears To Be 1 Clear Frontrunner For Deshaun Watson

If Deshaun Watson is traded soon, there appears to be one clear frontrunner for the Houston Texans star quarterback. Watson remains under investigation for accusations of sexual misconduct. He’s been accused by more than 20 women of improper behavior. It remains to be seen what kind of punishment – legal or from the NFL – that Watson will be facing.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary NFL Quarterback Has Message For Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson‘s future with the Houston Texans remains up in the air. The superstar quarterback reportedly wants out of Houston. However, there’s not a simple solution. Watson is still under investigation for several accusations of sexual misconduct. It’s difficult to envision the Texans trading him before his legal situation is worked out.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Anonymous NFL GM Has Telling Admission On Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson continues to want out of Houston, though it’s unclear if the Texans will be able to deal their franchise quarterback. The former Clemson Tigers star has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women. While no official charges have been filed, Watson remains under investigation by the National Football League.
NFLPosted by
Fox News

Deshaun Watson accuser goes into graphic detail about massage requests

In an interview with YouTube personality Tasha K., massage therapist Nia Lewis, one of Deshaun Watson’s 22 sexual assault accusers, went into graphic details surrounding her experiences with Texans quarterback. "The only thing that really bothered me in the first appointment was that he kept asking me to go inside...
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
NFLMySanAntonio

Watch Deshaun Watson ask Texans media a really good question

Whenever Deshaun Watson is at Texans practice, there's a routine for the media. Reporters at Texans training camp take video or photos of the disgruntled Texans quarterback walking onto the field, and then they all hurriedly tweet: "Deshaun Watson is at practice." Then, later in practice, when Watson goes inside while his teammates take part in team drills, the reporters all eagerly tweet that he is leaving practice. Watson returns without pads to watch the rest of practice, which also gets tweeted about.
NFLESPN

NFL training camp updates: Deshaun Watson, Saquon Barkley return; Lamar Jackson dealing and more

With the first full slate of preseason games kicking off on Thursday, teams continued to work in training camps across the NFL on Monday. That included Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who practiced for the first time in five days, and running back Saquon Barkley, who was activated off the physically unable to perform list and returned to practice Monday for the first time since tearing the ACL in his right knee early last season.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Texans QB Issues - And Keyshawn Johnson's Opinion

Last season, the Houston Texans had the third-worst record (4-12) in the NFL. Could it get any worse? It did, in the offseason, with Houston's franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson being accused of sexual misconduct. And now the Texans have multiple issues at the QB position. "Anytime you're in a situation...
NFLpff.com

Miami Dolphins are the frontrunner to trade for Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson

The Miami Dolphins have “emerged as the frontrunner in trade discussions” for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, per Yahoo's Charles Robinson, who also mentioned that the Texans want three first-round picks and two second-round picks in return. Even with DeAndre Hopkins gone, Watson established himself as an elite NFL quarterback...
NFL247Sports

Houston Texans: Brandin Cooks expresses confidence in Tyrod Taylor as Deshaun Watson's replacement

Arguably no team in the NFL is in a tougher position in the short and long term than the Houston Texans. Not only does Houston project to field one of the league's worst teams this season, but there is not much clarity right now on whether the Texans will be able to trade star quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson has been accused of sexual misconduct by over 20 women, and there are few to no signs that he will play for the team this season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Peyton Manning Finally Reveals Answer To Long Asked Question

Peyton Manning will be remembered in history as one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever pass through the NFL. However, that didn’t prevent him from going through his career with one of the worst postgame looks ever seen in football: the gigantic red blotch on his forehead. After he carved...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bruce Arians Has A Scary Admission On Antonio Brown

Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of the 2020 season. After some uncertainty at the start of the offseason, Brown re-joined the Bucs for a second year, and head coach Bruce Arians is excited for how he looks now. Speaking to...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Skip Bayless Has A 3-Word Message On Tim Tebow

The Tim Tebow experiment for the Jacksonville Jaguars is officially over after he was part of the cuts to get the roster down to 85 players. Tebow announced his plans for an NFL comeback earlier this summer – at an entirely new position. Unfortunately for the former Heisman Trophy winner, he failed to find success as a tight end.

Comments / 6

Community Policy