Greenwich, CT

The Greenwich Art Society presents : Jeanne C. Potter “Watercolors”

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Greenwich Art Society will host a solo exhibition and sale of paintings by artist Jeanne C. Potter of Old Lyme, CT and a former resident of Riverside, CT. The exhibition will run from September 16 through October 11, 2021 and present 47 watercolors including her most recent award winners from national juried shows. The exhibition will showcase Jeanne’s mastery of the watercolor medium in landscape, still life, and portrait that she has developed over 50 years of painting and more than 20 years teaching watercolor. The exhibition Jeanne C. Potter “Watercolors” will be on view September 16 – October 11, 2021 at the Greenwich Art Society, 299 Greenwich Avenue, Second Floor, Greenwich, CT. Phone.

