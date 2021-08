Gold Fields Ltd. would consider joint ventures, including for its key Ghana operation, to keep the miner’s output at the peak it expects to reach in three years time. In Ghana, that could potentially involve working in future with Johannesburg-based rival AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. to lower costs and improve productivity. Gold Fields’ Tarkwa mine is about 10 kilometers (about 6.2 miles) from AngloGold’s Iduapriem operation. No talks have yet been held with AngloGold, whose new Chief Executive Officer Alberto Calderon takes over on Sept. 1.