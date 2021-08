Nancy Ann Crump Spicer went to join her loved ones in Heaven on August 9, 2021 in Temple, TX. Nancy was cherished all of her 92 years. Nancy was born the youngest of 5 children in Dallas, TX. Her parents ran their own grocery store in Irving, TX. Her 2 oldest brothers were M.I.A. 6 months apart during WWII. This tragedy did not overshadow her life; instead, it made her even more patriotic.