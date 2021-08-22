Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Reader Opinion: The edge of madness

By A. Martin
Brainerd Dispatch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo some, that's all about waving various flags, resisting masking, and denying vaccinations for the COVID-19 that was allowed to get so out of hand. But freedom isn't what we think it is. What could be freer than riding with the stereotypical outlaw biker gang? Join such a gang, "for freedom", and you'll quickly learn what rules mean. Bikers have their own particular sets of rules, and if you violate them, you'll be banished, or much worse.

www.brainerddispatch.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Pine And Lakes News

Letter to the Editor: Reader likes opinion page columnist

Every week I look forward to your Echo Journal. My favorite columnist is Pete Abler. He is a gifted writer that covers many relevant topics and often explains complicated issues facing our state, country and world that the vast majority of "journalists" choose not to cover.
Public Healthsciencebasedmedicine.org

Reader Beware

In prior articles, I discussed several doctors who opined to varying degrees that children need not be vaccinated against COVID-19 (here, here, here, and here). Each of their arguments contained significant factual errors that undercut their argument. One doctor said that there is “about one in a million chance of...
Social MediaHerald Chronicle

Opinion: The quicker picker-upper

Have you ever regretted trying a cheap imitation? Most of us have. Opting to save a little money, we try some off-brand in hopes it will meet our needs. Let’s take paper towels, for instance. During the pandemic, our trusted brands may have even been unavailable for a while. But,...
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

“To hell with his freedoms”: Arnold Schwarzenegger loses a major sponsor after calling covid-19 deniers “idiots”

American sports nutrition brand Redcon1 withdrew its sponsorship of world bodybuilding icon Arnold Schwarzenegger after a series of insults and sharp comments towards those who still deny the severity of the covid-19 pandemic. During a interview On August 11, the Austro-American actor and politician called those who oppose the use...
Mental Healthmanhattan-institute.org

‘DSM Review: The Meanings of Madness

Among the many costs of the pandemic lockdowns and school closures, as both proponents and opponents of these measures agree, is an upsurge in reported cases of mental illness. But underneath this consensus lurks uncertainty about what’s meant by “mental illness.” If there really is a mental-health crisis, then doctors—psychiatrists—should have a lead role in responding to it. Rutgers sociologist Allan V. Horwitz’s history of the “Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders,” or DSM—the medical field’s definitive classification of mental disorders—explores psychiatry’s claim to such authority.
Books & Literaturelareviewofbooks.org

Not Mad Enough

Still Mad: American Women Writers and the Feminist Imagination. SYLVIA PLATH FELT that “[b]eing born a woman is my awful tragedy.” But we sense this isn’t quite so for Sandra M. Gilbert and Susan Gubar, who both seem determined and optimistic by nature. Fifty years ago, these young academics met up at Indiana University, astonished by an atmosphere that sizzled with change. They wound up teaching a course together on female Victorian writers, such as Jane Austen, Emily Dickinson, Virginia Woolf, and the Brontës, whose prose they examined through a newly formulated feminist lens. They felt as if these writers were signaling them from beyond the grave, since much of their prose was laced with a dreaded sense of confinement and claustrophobia. These women authors had hated the relentless pressure of society’s expectations, as well as the way their male contemporaries described all women as either angels or monsters. In 1979, Gilbert and Gubar chronicled their findings in the feminist classic The Madwoman in the Attic, which propelled them to national fame.
U.S. PoliticsCourthouse News Service

Popular delusions and the madness of crowds

Written on the brink of the U.S. Civil War, 162-year-old descriptions of the Deep South offer parallels to modern-day Republicans in Congress. The best guide I have found to lead us through these fraught moments of our perishing republic is the author Charles Mackay. Unfortunately, Mr. Mackay died on Christmas...
Greenwich, CTGreenwichTime

David Rafferty (opinion): Republican madness not a new brand

When Talking Heads famously sang, “Well, how did I get here?”, they were meditating on how time and circumstance wash over us so imperceptibly that one day we wake up to the realization that we’re living very different lives than we thought. In 2021, Republicans of both the Greenwich and national variety want desperately to convince themselves and others that the racism, hatred, insurrection and stupidity that define their party isn’t really who they are.
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Here in Graffiti City, the tone is mad, mad, mad

For all its blather about peace, tranquility and finding your inner chakras, Santa Fe really isn’t all that different from Kandahar. People here are itching to fight. Desperate to fight. Mad over breakfast, mad over lunch, mad over 1980, 1780, 1680. That’s not good for anyone, but it speaks to...
TV & VideosDaily Nebraskan

In My Humble Opinion Season 2 Ep. 1: Mask Mandates

Senior opinion editor Sydney Miller and opinion writers Brian Beach and Nick Finan are back for a second season of In My Humble Opinion, The Daily Nebraskan opinion podcast. This week, we're talking about the re-implementation of mask mandates, with some digressions about Hy-Vee workers and the inconvenient size of vaccine cards.
Animalsdbrl.org

Reader Review: The Bees

“The Bees: A Novel” is a truly imaginative thriller that tracks the life of Flora, a sanitation worker bee of the lowest caste, in the hive system. Disney it is not. Dystopian it certainly is. If you are looking for a breezy read about flowers and insects and nature, look elsewhere. What makes the book so engrossing, though, is the author’s deft use of scientifically accurate details to create a sometimes disturbing though always fascinating tale. (Note: I frequently found myself fact checking on the Internet while reading the book. “Are queen bee larvae fed royal jelly?” Check. “Are wasps predators of bees?” Check. In every instance, the detail was accurate). Instead of making up “facts” to fit the story, the author created a story to fit the facts, which makes it that much more compelling.
MoviesIGN

Mad God - Review

Mad God was reviewed out of the Fantasia International Film Festival. You may not know the name Phil Tippett, but you definitely know his work. He’s an acclaimed creature designer, who has built the incredible critters found in films like Piranha, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, RoboCop, and Jurassic Park. When Hollywood moved away from practical effects to computer graphics, Tippett adapted, but his heart has always belonged to stop-motion animation. So, for the last 30 years, this Oscar-winning visual effects artist has worked on a passion project, which fans can finally see on the festival circuit. But be warned: Tippett’s Mad God is darker, stranger, and much more of a mindf*ck that you could possibly dream. While impressive in its decadence, all that style might leave you craving more substance.
ScienceSandpoint Reader

Mad About Science

The ability to learn isn’t a human-specific trait. Every organic creature from the blue whale to bacteria have some capacity for learning — otherwise we would never have evolved to become organisms capable of manipulating the world to our needs. However, human learning is markedly different from animal learning in some key respects.
Brainerd, MNBrainerd Dispatch

Reader Opinion: A heartbreaking decision

Each year, we as community members and the Lakes Area Music Festival’s Board of Directors look forward to the arrival of extraordinary performers from around the world. Our region is a destination — not only for recreation and summer fun, but also for the first-class musical experience LAMF provides. Unfortunately, our 2021 season ended far too soon.
Public HealthBrainerd Dispatch

Reader Opinion: Doing the right thing

Lately, I have thought a lot about previous world wide pandemic outbreaks. Things like small pox, measles, Spanish flu, AIDS and more. I so vividly remember the polio outbreak. I had an aunt who got polio and spent the rest of her life in a wheelchair. I remember standing in line to get the polio vaccine in order to protect myself and others. I do not remember anyone not agreeing to get the vaccine. People were more than willing to do it as their individual act to help the greater good. Everyone was willing to do an act of kindness so that we all would benefit and have a better and safer community and world.
Minnesota StateBrainerd Dispatch

Reader Opinion: Taking a stand

Earlier this month, Minnesota State announced that they will impose a mask mandate on all campuses, including our own Central Lakes College. This mandate will be immediately imposed locally and I've confirmed that even if levels drop below the requirements laid out by the chancellor, the masking requirement will remain in place.

Comments / 0

Community Policy