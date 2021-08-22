Reader Opinion: The edge of madness
To some, that's all about waving various flags, resisting masking, and denying vaccinations for the COVID-19 that was allowed to get so out of hand. But freedom isn't what we think it is. What could be freer than riding with the stereotypical outlaw biker gang? Join such a gang, "for freedom", and you'll quickly learn what rules mean. Bikers have their own particular sets of rules, and if you violate them, you'll be banished, or much worse.
