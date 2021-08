Wolves welcomed new boss Bruno Lage in to replace Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo in the summer. But things did not get off to the ideal start as Wanderers saw themselves beaten 1-0 by Leicester at the King Power Stadium.However, there will not be a victory as sweet as Tottenham if they can get one over on their former head coach Santo. Wolves will want to prove they have swiftly moved on from the man who got them promoted to the Premier League.Meanwhile, Spurs’ win over Manchester City will give them the confidence they need following a turbulent summer. Harry...