Myrtle Beach, SC

US withdrawal from Afghanistan was necessary

By Letters to the Editor
myrtlebeachonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonald Trump said, on June 26, 2021, “I started the process. All the troops are coming back home. They couldn’t stop the process. Twenty-one years is enough. Don’t we think? Twenty-one years. (The Biden administration) couldn’t stop the process.” This is an inevitable tragedy, and Republicans using the plight of these unfortunate people for opportunistic political gain are arrogant hypocrites. This would have happened if we pulled out five years ago, or five years from now. Almost a quarter million people have died and we have spent $2 trillion, while the military and energy contractors have made billions. This is not our military’s failure. Our tax dollars made the Afghan military one of the best trained and equipped in the region, but we couldn’t force upon them the will to fight, to embrace democracy, abandon corruption, or protect the best interests of its people. We can’t even totally accomplish that for ourselves. It seems the only real lesson we learn from history is that we don’t learn from history.

www.myrtlebeachonline.com

