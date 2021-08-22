Edwardsville Citizen's Police Academy accepting applications
The Edwardsville Police Department is accepting applications for the Fall Edwardsville Citizen’s Police Academy. Anyone interested in constitutional law, rights of citizens, and the duties of law enforcement officers is encouraged to sign up. Participants will learn about law enforcement in a hands-on environment. The six-week course will cover topics such as law review, traffic and DUI enforcement, crisis intervention, firearms familiarization, active shooter drills and more.www.advantagenews.com
