Hunterdon County, NJ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Hunterdon, Warren by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 06:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Hunterdon; Warren The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Hunterdon County in northwestern New Jersey Southwestern Warren County in northwestern New Jersey * Until 900 AM EDT. * At 607 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have already fallen in parts of the area. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Byram, High Bridge, Clinton, Harmony, New Hope, Alpha, Glen Gardner, Hampton, Frenchtown, Milford, Bloomsbury, and Riegelsville. This includes the following highways Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 17. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

