Debate over critical race theory — not taught in Akron schools — won't stop equity work, leaders say
As the head of social studies education in Akron Public Schools, Adam Motter swears he loves it when people call him asking if the district teaches critical race theory. They've called about once a week for the last two or three months, he said, hardly a flood of complaints but definitely an uptick in the number of community members who have taken a sudden interest in the district's social studies curriculum.www.beaconjournal.com
