Questions hang over Green Lake Twp. bonuses

INTERLOCHEN — The optics on bureaucratic bonuses carved from COVID-19 hazard money changed after Green Lake Township officials voted to give themselves raises this spring. Green Lake Township trustees on May 18 voted 6-1 to grant themselves thousands in extra pay from a pool of American Rescue Plan Act money the municipality will receive in 2021 — allocations that in some cases were thousands more than the officials earmarked for the township’s frontline employees.