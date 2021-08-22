Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Triston McKenzie turns in another strong start in win against the Angels

beaconjournal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Triston McKenzie stepped off the mound in the eighth inning of Cleveland's 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday, he tried to block out the crowd around him. That effort was fruitless as McKenzie couldn't help but take in the scene heading back to Cleveland's third base dugout, quickly scanning the fans in Progressive Field from right to left as they gave him a standing ovation after another stellar August start.

www.beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles Angels#The Angels#Mlb#Baseball#The Detroit Tigers#American League#The Seattle Mariners
Related
MLBFOX Sports

McKenzie scheduled to start for Cleveland against Detroit

LINE: Tigers -105, Indians -115; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians head to play the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. The Tigers are 33-26 in home games in 2020. Detroit is slugging .402 as a unit. Akil Baddoo leads the club with a .467 slugging percentage, including 34 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.
MLBchatsports.com

N&N: Triston McKenzie comfortable in pursuit of history

With the win, Cleveland improves to 57-59. A .500 finish would be reasonable enough for this group. Catcher Austin Hedges is supposed to be the veteran. He’s supposed to keep his pitchers focused and serene on the mound and in the dugout. Sunday he was nervous. Indians rookie Triston McKenzie...
MLBWKYC

Cleveland Indians P Triston McKenzie jokes about near-perfect game

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. After retiring the first 23 batters he faced, Triston McKenzie surrendered a two-out hit to Harold Castro in the bottom of the eighth inning of the Cleveland Indians' 11-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.
MLBWFMJ.com

Triston McKenzie flirts with Perfect game in win over Detroit

Triston McKenzie was on the brink of throwing Major League Baseball's first perfect game since Felix Hernandez did it in 2012. Nevertheless, he was unstoppable in Cleveland's rubber match victory over Detroit. He retired 23 straight batters, pitched a complete 1-hit shutout through 8 innings, and struck out 11 batters....
MLBdallassun.com

Triston McKenzie short of perfection as Indians rout Tigers

Triston McKenzie came within four outs of a perfect game and the visiting Cleveland Indians defeated the Detroit Tigers 11-0 on Sunday. Harold Castro's line drive single on a 2-1 offering ended McKenzie bid's for history. Castro was the only baserunner against McKenzie (2-5), who was removed after the inning. He finished with a career high 11 strikeouts.
cbslocal.com

McKenzie Stops Angels, Whiffs Ohtani Three Times In 5-1 Win

CLEVELAND (AP) — Triston McKenzie struck out Shohei Ohtani three times while pitching two-hit ball into the eighth inning, leading the Cleveland Indians to a 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday. Ohtani leads the majors with 40 home runs, but struck out swinging in the first, third...
MLBchatsports.com

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Triston McKenzie leads pitcher pickups

With our twice-weekly setup for waiver wire gems during the final weeks of the season, I have more space than usual on Fridays to dedicate to pitchers. And there are plenty of hurlers who deserve our attention. Some players on this list are purely one-start rentals, while others may be helpful the rest of the way.
New York Post

Triston McKenzie can help your fantasy baseball team down the stretch

Dealing with injuries is part of the sports and, well, life. Fantasy owners watched Chris Bassitt land on the injured list this week after taking a 100 mph line drive to his face. Anthony DeSclafani left Wednesday’s game early with ankle discomfort and is listed as day-to-day. Those injuries come after a recent COVID-IL stint for Gerrit Cole, long-term or season-ending injuries to stud pitchers such as Jacob deGrom, Tyler Glasnow and Shane Bieber, and a multitude of ailments to countless other key rotation pieces.
MLBfantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Category Analysis: Mike Zunino, Josh Rojas, Triston McKenzie

It’s that time again! Time to turn your attention to the waiver wire to help rescue those waning categories bringing your team down. These 11 players rostered in 50 percent or less of Yahoo leagues will likely aid you in multiple categories, with their primary contributions coming in the heading under which they are listed.
Baseballchatsports.com

The Ballad of Triston McKenzie

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. He was taking swings with little leaguers hours before the Little League...
MLBaudacy.com

Triston McKenzie continues tear of dominance, showing his resurgence is no fluke

To call Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie’s performance in Saturday afternoon’s 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels dazzling is an understatement. McKenzie, who threw 7 ⅔ perfect innings on Sunday against the Tigers in Detroit, followed up his masterful performance with another gem for the 31,406 in attendance, the largest crowd at Progressive Field so far in the 2021 season.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Cleveland places RHP Triston McKenzie on injured list

The Indians have placed right-hander Triston McKenzie on the 10-day injured list due to shoulder fatigue and recalled left-hander Logan Allen from Triple-A Columbus, tweets Mandy Bell of MLB.com. Cleveland’s chances at a postseason run are more or less nonexistent at this point, but it’s still a troubling development for...
MLBfantraxhq.com

Buy or Sell – FOMO for Josiah Gray and Triston McKenzie Plus Néstor Cortes

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. In the final week or so of August, we enter the point in the season where we may find ourselves cutting key fantasy players due to injuries or other concerns. For this week’s installment of our buy or sell series, we have a trio of starting pitchers that most found on the waiver wire given their recent call-ups or early-season struggles.
ESPN

Cleveland Indians' Triston McKenzie goes on 10-day IL with shoulder fatigue

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians placed right-handed pitcher Triston McKenzie on the 10-day injured list Wednesday because of shoulder fatigue. McKenzie dominated in winning his past two starts, allowing one run and three hits with 19 strikeouts in 15 innings. Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said the move...
MLBbeyondtheboxscore.com

Triston McKenzie had arrived just before his departure

In the interest of full disclosure, I had already chosen to profile Triston McKenzie prior to his going down earlier this week with shoulder fatigue. While his status for the season is still in question—unlike Cleveland’s playoff “hopes” that are essentially nil at this point—his season is still very much worth exploring, simply because of just how good he had been in the second half against what was a very brutal start to the year.
Posted by
The Spun

Detroit Tigers Announce Decision On Broadcaster Jack Morris

Hall of Famer and Detroit Tigers TV analyst Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely by Bally Sports Detroit for his conduct during Tuesday night’s game versus the Angels. In the top of the sixth inning, MVP frontrunner Shohei Ohtani stepped up to the plate. The game was tied at two...

Comments / 0

Community Policy