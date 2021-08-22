Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Triston McKenzie turns in another strong start in win against the Angels

By Obituaries
Times Reporter
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Triston McKenzie stepped off the mound in the eighth inning of Cleveland's 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday, he tried to block out the crowd around him. That effort was fruitless as McKenzie couldn't help but take in the scene heading back to Cleveland's third base dugout, quickly scanning the fans in Progressive Field from right to left as they gave him a standing ovation after another stellar August start.

www.timesreporter.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Triston Mckenzie
Person
Demarlo Hale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Angels#The Detroit Tigers#American League#The Seattle Mariners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Triston McKenzie looking unhittable while Tyler Naquin refuses to make outs

It's fair to say Triston McKenzie has figured things out. He was a mess earlier this season, failing to live up to his impressive 2020 debut while walking 39 in 42 1/3 innings. It got him sent to the minors and dumped to the waiver wire in most Fantasy Baseball leagues. In eight starts since returning, though, he has issued just eight walks in 49 innings -- a full about-face. Here's how the rest of his numbers look during that time:
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

The Ballad of Triston McKenzie

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. He was taking swings with little leaguers hours before the Little League...
MLBcoveringthecorner.com

Triston McKenzie goes back on the injured list

Yesterday’s baseball: CTC Recap | MLB Recap | Box Score. Yet another wrench has been thrown in the Indians’ rotation plans. But this time, the team is hoping this is an easier problem to navigate. Right-hander Triston McKenzie wasn’t recovering as quickly as he’s used to. Franmil Reyes drove a...
MLBclesportstalk.com

Don’t Be Discouraged by Triston McKenzie’s Move to the IL

Sometimes too much of a good thing can become a bad thing. Perhaps that was the case with Indians right-handed starting pitcher Triston McKenzie, who was placed on the 10-day Injured List by the ballclub on Wednesday. McKenzie’s assignment to the IL is due to shoulder fatigue and is retroactive to Sunday the 22nd, the day following his last start. This means McKenzie could miss as little as one scheduled start in the process of being on the IL as his second scheduled start would come after his required ten days away from the roster is complete. In effect, McKenzie’s roster spot has been lended to left-handed pitcher Logan Allen, who has been recalled to the Indians from AAA Columbus.
audacy.com

Indians pitcher Triston McKenzie placed on injured list; recalls pitcher Logan Allen

Coming off one of his best stretches as a professional, the Cleveland Indians announced on Wednesday that right-handed pitcher Triston McKenzie was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to August 22nd. He will not be able to be taken off the list until September 1st. In response to the move, the team recalled left-hander Logan Allen from Triple-A Columbus.
MLBPosted by
UPI News

Indians put RHP Triston McKenzie on 10-day IL due to shoulder fatigue

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Indians placed right-handed pitcher Triston McKenzie on the 10-day injured list Wednesday due to shoulder fatigue. Before his placement on the IL, McKenzie dominated in his previous two starts, allowing just one run and three hits with 19 strikeouts over 15 innings. Indians president...
beyondtheboxscore.com

Triston McKenzie had arrived just before his departure

In the interest of full disclosure, I had already chosen to profile Triston McKenzie prior to his going down earlier this week with shoulder fatigue. While his status for the season is still in question—unlike Cleveland’s playoff “hopes” that are essentially nil at this point—his season is still very much worth exploring, simply because of just how good he had been in the second half against what was a very brutal start to the year.
MLBcoveringthecorner.com

Guardians add Triston McKenzie and Harold Ramirez to expanded roster

The Guardians have officially expanded their roster to 28 for September by activating Triston McKenzie and Harold Ramirez off the injured list. McKenzie was placed on the 10-day injured list on Aug. 25 with what was described as “shoulder fatigue.” At the time, Guardians president of baseball operation Chris Antonetti said that McKenzie felt good, but it made sense “for a lot of reasons” to give him some time to recover from his recent starts.
MLBPosted by
Cleveland.com

Triston McKenzie and ‘these other guys’ lead Indians to sweep of KC with 4-2 win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Indians own something deep inside the Royals. At least for 2021. There’s no mystery involved. It’s just the laws of baseball. The Indians completed a three-game sweep of Kansas City on Thursday night with a 4-2 win at Kauffman Stadium. They completed the sweep -- and a franchise record 11th straight win over the Royals -- despite Jose Ramirez and Franmil Reyes going a combined 0-for-23 in the series.
MLBColumbus Dispatch

Triston McKenzie needed the trip to Columbus to succeed in Cleveland: Walk-Off Thoughts

Here are two Walk-Off Thoughts after a sweep in Kansas City but a loss in the first game of the series in Boston dropped Cleveland's record to 67-65. It was only in June that Triston McKenzie's command issues had snowballed on him to the point of not being able to get through the first inning. That period of time now seems more like three years ago than only three months considering his recent stretch.
The Spun

Look: Fight Breaks Out During Baseball Player’s Home Run Trot

Tempers flared during Friday night’s game between the Reno Aces and Tacoma Rainiers, as D-backs prospect Henry Ramos was at the center of an infield brawl. After crushing a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Aces an 11-2 lead, Ramos was seen jawing at a few players on the Rainiers.
Larry Brown Sports

Video: High school runs incredible hidden ball trick for touchdown

The Redbank Valley Bulldogs (New Bethlehem, Pa.) rebounded from a crushing season-opening loss against Keystone on Friday night, dismantling Otto-Eldred by a score of 59-6. But the blowout victory, Redbank’s first of the season, isn’t necessarily the story here. Already leading 32-0, the Bulldogs fielded the second half kickoff and...
MLBNew York Post

Astros vs. Mariners prediction: Houston will sweep Seattle

The Mariners swept the Rangers this week, but are in the process of getting swept by that other team from the Lone Star State, the Astros. Seattle will start Tyler Anderson (6-8, ERA 4.10) on Sunday. Anderson has been stingy, allowing a total of two runs over his last two starts (both vs. the Rangers) covering 11 ²/₃ innings.
Larry Brown Sports

Tony La Russa has message for Albert Pujols

Tony La Russa had a message for Albert Pujols on Sunday. Pujols’ Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a four-game series with the Cardinals in St. Louis on Monday. Pujols starred for the Cardinals from 2001-2011, winning three MVPs and two World Series. La Russa was his manager for all of those seasons and loves the slugger dearly.
MLBchatsports.com

Mariners’ Options for Kyle Seager in 2022 Offseason

HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 22: Kyle Seager #15 of the Seattle Mariners hits a three-run home run in the 11th inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on August 22, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) At the conclusion of this season, the Seattle Mariners...

Comments / 0

Community Policy