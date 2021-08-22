Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
The Week

Vaccinated-only need apply

By The Week Staff
Posted by 
The Week
The Week
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web:. Climate change is fueling intense battles between homeowners and insurance companies, said Erika Fry at Fortune. Iowa, a state that is "relatively inexperienced when it comes to widespread natural disasters," suffered an estimated $11.5 billion in damage last August from a massive windstorm known as a derecho. But "the state has no licensing requirements for insurance adjusters, meaning just about anyone can do the job of assessing damage for insurers." A year later, 18,000 claims remain open, and residents say they have become "trapped in a labyrinth of their insurer's making." One family thought they had a $1 million homeowners insurance policy through a firm called Benton Mutual Insurance Association. But after the derecho, they discovered a clause slipped into their contract in 2017 stating that Benton would not pay for roof damage "caused by windstorm or hail."

theweek.com

Comments / 0

The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Companies#Mutual Insurance#State Insurance#Sec#Climate#Sec#Congress#Cnbc#Covid
Related
Economywa.gov

What you will need to apply for retirement

If you’re planning to retire within the next year, your first step is to request a benefit estimate from DRS. You can do this by logging into to your online retirement account and providing your planned retirement date. If you are a member of multiple DRS retirement systems or you prefer to complete a paper application, DRS will mail you an application with your benefit estimate.
Wave 3

Montana only state to ban vaccine requirements for employees

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Montana is the only state where private companies can not require their employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Benefis Health Systems announced such a mandate earlier this year that had to be rescinded once Governor Gianforte signed a new law in may stating that’s not allowed.
Posted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
Wired UK

The Great Resignation is here and no one is prepared

When Ashley was offered a job at a digital agency over Zoom during the last lockdown, they thought they had found the perfect set-up. Flexitime would be a given. Working from home would continue post-pandemic. The office would be a place to pop in only occasionally. By the time they’d...
NBC Philadelphia

Annuities Make It Easier for Retirees to Spend, Research Finds

Without access to pensions, some retirees are reluctant to draw down their nest eggs. But older Americans may spend more freely with guaranteed monthly payments, such as Social Security or annuities, research shows. However, annuities may not be suitable for all retirees, financial experts say. With fewer employer pensions these...
Economysoutharkansassun.com

IRS Update: $1,400 Stimulus Check is Coming, Are You Qualified?

A fourth stimulus payment will be sent this year, but only to families or guardians who had a baby in 2021. Under the American Rescue Plan, they will get $1,400 for each kid. $1,400 Stimulus Check Included in the $1.9 Trillion Relief Bill. In a recently published article in Yahoo...
InvestmentNews

Budgeting app Douugh launches robo advice

The robo-adviser allows users to choose between six types of portfolios using exchange-traded funds that are curated by investment experts. An Australian fintech company is trying to break into the already competitive robo-adviser sector with a hybrid financial budgeting, banking and digital advice app. Meet Douugh, a five-year-old startup that...
cityindex.co.uk

Holding company: definition, structure, benefits

A holding company is a corporation that buys and owns majority stock in other companies. Holding companies do not sell goods or provide services; their sole duty is to manage the companies they own, which are called subsidiaries. The control exerted by a holding company on its subsidiaries can range...
Wired

Vaccine Mandates Work—but Only If They’re Done Right

On Monday, The US Food and Drug Administration gave formal, full approval to the Covid-19 vaccine made by the drug companies Pfizer and BioNTech. You might’ve already gotten a dose of it, of course; millions of Americans have, thanks to an “emergency use authorization” awarded in December 2020. But the new designation was more than just a formality. “If you’re one of the millions of Americans who said they will not get the shot until it has full and final approval from the FDA, it has now happened,” President Joe Biden said when he announced the approval. And, in the same speech: “If you’re a business leader, a non-profit leader, a state or local leader who has been waiting for full FDA approval to require vaccinations, I call on you now to do that—require it.”
zycrypto.com

China Has More Heat In Store For Bitcoin And The General Crypto Market

China is relentless in its pursuit to push digital currencies out of investors’ sight. After it sent miners packing back in May, China is reiterating that it has more heat in store for the Crypto market. A high court in China warns Cryptocurrencies are not licit. In a Northern Shandong...
finextra.com

Smart finance startup W1TTY secures UK licence

New challenger, W1TTY, has just secured a licence from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to roll out services in Britain early next year. Having secured an EMI licence in Lithuania in January, as well as passporting rights across the European Economic Area (EEA), smart finance start-up, W1TTY, is now planning to launch its suite of products in the UK - targeting young people starting their first jobs and building their careers.
Augusta Free Press

Ways to fight errors on your credit report

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Your credit score is one of the most critical factors in your ability to build certain forms of wealth, be it starting a side hustle to expand your business or having access to more favorable loans or credit cards. This is because your credit score and credit report are factors that lending agencies use to determine your creditworthiness and overall eligibility for loans and other financial products. As such, you must keep an eye on your score to make sure that the credit accounts, late payments, and any other negative information is accurate. One way to ensure that the factors affecting your credit score are true and accurate is to review your credit report, the collection of data ultimately impacting how your score is calculated.
Posted by
The Week

The U.S. will reportedly approve booster shots for all 3 COVID-19 vaccines at 6 months, not 8

U.S. officials said last week that adults vaccinated with the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines should start getting booster shots eight months after their second dose was administered, starting in mid-September. Now, a person familiar with the plans tells The Wall Street Journal, federal regulators will likely approve boosters for all three approved vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson — starting six months after inoculation.
Posted by
The Week

Regeneron says half its COVID-19 treatment doses are being sent to 4 low-vaccination states

Health officials agree that if you are newly infected with COVID-19 and have an above-average risk of getting seriously ill, you should quickly seek treatment with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' monoclonal antibody therapy. The federal government is covering the costs, some states have set up free infusion centers, and the antibody cocktail has been shown to reduce hospitalization rates by 70 percent for high-risk COVID-19 patients treated within 10 days.

Comments / 0

Community Policy