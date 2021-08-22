Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Poland sends troops to stop Belarus from sending migrants to border

hawaiitelegraph.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 900 troops have been sent by Poland to help secure its border with Belarus, said Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak. EU members Poland and Lithuania reported an increase in the number of migrants, including Afghanis and Iraqis, attempting to cross their borders from Belarus in recent weeks. Belarus...

www.hawaiitelegraph.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Illegal Migrants#Border Crossings#Polish#Eu#Afghanis#Iraqis#Minsk#The Border Guard#Belarusian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
Foreign PolicyVoice of America

US, Along With UK and Canada, Slaps More Sanctions on Belarus

The United States, in coordination with Britain and Canada, rolled out new sanctions on Belarus on Monday, the one-year anniversary of the start of protests in the eastern European country against elections that were widely seen as fraudulent. Since that time, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has taken harsh action against...
PoliticsPosted by
IBTimes

Ukraine Sends Barbed Wire To Lithuania For Belarus Border

Ukraine has sent more than 38 tonnes of barbed wire to Lithuania as "humanitarian aid" as the EU country struggles to stem an influx of illegal migrants from neighbouring Belarus, authorities said on Thursday. In July, Lithuania's military started to put up barbed wire on the Belarus border to deter...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Lithuania Says Will Complete Belarus Border Fence by Sept 2022

VILNIUS (Reuters) - Lithuania said on Monday it would complete a 508-km (315-mile) fence along its border with Belarus by September next year to stop migrants it says are crossing in record numbers orchestrated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Lithuania, Latvia and Poland have reported major increases in migrants reaching...
ImmigrationBBC

Lithuania blames Belarus for migrant crisis

Lithuania, on the European Union’s north-east frontier, says that the number of people trying to cross illegally from Belarus is skyrocketing. Over 4,000 people are reported to have crossed in Lithuania in recent months, a massive increase on previous years. It claims that its neighbour, Belarus, is retaliating against the...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Britain imposes sanctions on Belarus, Lukashenko retorts: 'choke on them'

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain imposed sanctions on Belarus’s potash and petroleum product exports on Monday in an attempt to put pressure on President Alexander Lukashenko, who swiftly retorted that London should “choke on” the new measures. So far Western sanctions have done little to persuade Lukashenko, in power in the former...
PoliticsBBC

Lithuania says Belarus officers illegally pushed migrants over border

Lithuania has accused 12 Belarusian officers in riot gear of illegally entering its territory to push a group of migrants over the border. Its border service said the Belarusians were repeatedly told they had violated the border during the tense incident on Tuesday. Belarus accused Lithuanian guards of being violent...
Immigrationwsau.com

EU neighbours jointly rebuke Belarus for illegal migrant surge

WARSAW (Reuters) – The leaders of Poland, Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia came together on Saturday to condemn Belarus for allowing migrants to illegally cross its borders into the European Union. “All European Union member states have a duty to protect borders and to stop illegal entries,” read a Polish government...
Politicsdailynewsen.com

Russia accuses Spain of Russophobia for denying a scale to its warships in Ceuta

Russia has been perplexed before Spain's rejection to authorize the entry of Russian warships in the Port of Ceuta, as the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Saturday. The Spanish Government rejected that the Vicadidmiral Kulako Antisubmarine Ship and the Altai ship They made a logistics scale in Ceuta expected from August 18 to 20. This decision, warns the Russian government, contradicts the "Spirit of the Declaration of Strategic Association signed between the two countries in 2009". The Spanish Defense Ministry had approved the visit, scheduled between Wednesday and Friday this week. But the Foreign Ministry decided to reject the petition. "With perplexity we learned of the refusal of the Spanish authorities to give permission so that the vessels of the North Fleet of the Russian Navy enter in the port of Ceuta," said Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakarova, cited in a Communiqué.When that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Spain asked the Russian interlocutors was detailed information about the further destination of the ship, which was not facilitated, as the confidential said.
ImmigrationBirmingham Star

Lithuania Wants EU Sanctions On Belarus Over Migrant Inflow

Lithuania says it has proposed that the European Union impose sanctions on Belarusian citizens and companies it says are helping migrants cross into the bloc. In recent months thousands of migrants, many from Iraq and Afghanistan, have crossed from Belarus into Lithuania alone, but neighboring EU member states such as Poland and Latvia have also seen increases in illegal crossings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy