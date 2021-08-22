Letters to the editor: Rational citizens are able to think critically; wear mask correctly

A school’s main priority is to ensure the safety of it’s attending students. And as a member of the student council, I am part of making sure my students are safe. Not requiring masking at our schools would only make our COVID status worse; not only for our schools’ but our community’s as well. We would be abusing our power to go back in person if we were to go without masks. We would be humiliating those of other communities who have no choice but to keep going online for their education because of the pandemic. We would also be humiliating the work of all medical services if we fail to keep one-another safe and healthy when we have the choice to. Last year’s safety measures regarding this pandemic would all be in vain. In addition, we must note the elderly and disabled our students are housed along with. We as students maybe able to handle COVID-19 however, we can’t say the same regarding our elders and disabled. Meaning, not only would not requiring masks fail to ensure the safety of our students, but also fail to ensure the safety of our community. Last school year, students had the choice to take mask breaks if they had trouble wearing one. We could apply this to the coming school year as well if masking is truly troubling to some. However, not having any requirement to wear a mask would only endanger us. At this point, we are all educated enough to know that much. And we all know COVID-19 is mutating into something worse. I’m sure some of us have heard of the delta variant. Should we really risk our health for the sake of not wearing a mask? Should we risk our community even with COVID and its ongoing and new mutated forms? Please keep this email in mind if you are questioning whether or not we should be wearing masks. Whether or not we should be protecting our community.