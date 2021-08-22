Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Grimes participates in TikTok’s ‘Is he hot or...’ trend to defend Elon Musk

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38BjVh_0bZJxpQA00

Grimes has taken to TikTok to defend her longtime partner Elon Musk.

The 33-year-old – real name Claire Boucher – took to the video sharing platform to participate in the “Is he hot or...” trend.

The popular prompt sees users pretend to celebrate negative or superficial traits that they have fallen for in a partner. For example: “Is he hot or does he just not prioritise me?” and “Is he hot or does he just have a dog?”

Grimes shared her video accompanied by the caption: “Stop harassing me on this app over fake news and I am not my bf’s spokesperson.”

In the clip, the “Oblivion” singer is seen stroking a robot dog while questions appear on screen, including: “Is he hot or is he out to destroy big oil” and “Is he hot or will he put the first human on Mars”.

The brief video – which has been viewed more than three million times – ends abruptly with Grimes raising what appears to be a knife.

Grimes and Musk have been dating for three years. The couple share a son, X Æ A-Xii, who was born in May last year.

The Canadian singer has previously defended the billionaire Tesla CEO via social media.

TODO: define component type tiktok

Earlier this year, she responded to critics who accused Musk of “destroying the planet and humanity”.

“How is he doing these things? His whole career is about making travel/house power etc. sustainable and green. It’s worth a deep dive,” the artist responded to one critic.

Comments / 23

The Independent

The Independent

224K+
Followers
104K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#Tesla#Todo#Musk Of
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Related
TechnologyCNBC

Elon Musk's Tesla is developing a humanoid robot — Meet 'Tesla Bot'

Tesla will build a humanoid robot called Tesla Bot, CEO Elon Musk announced on Thursday. The Tesla Bot is an example of Musk's showmanship, in which he announces that Tesla is working on exciting products scheduled for years into the future to energize backers, including employees, customers and investors. Musk warned, however, the robot "probably won't work."
Businessteslarati.com

‘Tesla Bot’ prototype will arrive in 2022, Elon Musk says

Tesla will launch the “Tesla Bot” prototype in 2022, Elon Musk announced during the Artificial Intelligence Event the company held today at its Palo Alto headquarters. After jokingly walking out a human in the Tesla Bot uniform, Musk said “Tesla Bot will be real.” Musk detailed some of the tasks that the robot will be able to complete, including grocery runs, picking up household objects, and other everyday commands.
BusinessPosted by
Creative Bloq

Elon Musk's terrifying Tesla Bot has the internet running scared

If there's one company we can rely on to provide an intriguing yet terrifying glimpse of the future, it's Tesla. From rockets to space-age trucks, Elon Musk's brand has promised all sorts of weird and wonderful inventions over the years, and this latest addition is certainly the weirdest. But the internet doesn't seem to think it's the most wonderful.
EconomyCleanTechnica

Let’s Give “Is Elon Musk Killing People?” A Fair Review

I came across a video on YouTube recently that has been making its way around the Tesla critics I follow on Twitter. For the Tesla fans wondering why I do this, keep in mind that as a writer for CleanTechnica, it’s my job to keep my finger on the pulse of clean energy industries, and I wouldn’t be able to provide honest writing if I always took one side and wasn’t following the different perspectives out there. The truth is, even among “TSLAQ,” there are some good critics who have useful information at times.
EconomyPosted by
The Associated Press

Review: Elon Musk bet everything he had on Tesla

“Power Play: Tesla, Elon Musk, and the Bet of the Century,” by Tim Higgins (Doubleday) Space exploration, solar power, electric cars — the fortune Elon Musk had made for his role in creating PayPal, the online payment system, gave him the money to plunge into those arenas. “Power Play: Tesla, Elon Musk, and the Bet of the Century” by Tim Higgins focuses on Tesla, the electric car concept that survived more near-death experiences than a Harrison Ford character.
BusinessPosted by
Fortune

Elon Musk unveils Tesla robot, baffling analysts and thrilling the Internet

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. You gotta give Elon Musk one thing: The man knows how to get attention. As part of Tesla’s A.I. Day, the entrepreneur announced plans to build a humanoid robot, called the Tesla Bot, which he envisions will "eliminate dangerous, repetitive, and boring tasks."
EngineeringPosted by
The Independent

Elon Musk unveils Tesla robot that’s ‘intended to be friendly’ after warning that AI will take over humanity

Tesla is building a humanoid robot “sometime next year” called the Tesla Bot, announced at the company’s AI Day event. The robot will use the same artificial intelligence that the electric car company uses for its vehicles, will be approximately 173 centimetres tall (5ft 8in), weigh around 57kg, and be built from “lightweight materials” with a display somewhere on its body to show information.
Behind Viral Videosuncrazed.com

Grimes Raises Knife In Video Defending Boyfriend Elon Musk

Grimes has defended her partner Elon Musk on TikTok over fake news articles that have led to harassment against her on the platform. The singer posted a video on TikTok of her participating in the ‘Is he hot or…’ trend with the caption: “Stop harassing me on this app over fake news and I am not my bf’s spokesperson.”
Aerospace & DefenseComicBook

Elon Musk's SpaceX Is Sending An Advertising Billboard to Space

With space tourism becoming increasingly popular amongst the one-percenters, Elon Musk is going somewhere no one's ever gone before. Monday afternoon, Musk's SpaceX revealed it intends to launch a satellite that will project ads to those in space while it orbits the planet. Partnering with Geometric Energy Corporation, SpaceX will launch the satellite — called a CubeSat — into space at some point in the beginning of next year.
Businessinputmag.com

Elon Musk's Tesla Bot is just another empty promise

Last night at Tesla’s AI Day, a person in a white bodysuit, their face shrouded entirely by a black hood and dark glass, walked on stage with slow, robotic movements. The figure then took a quick dance break, soundtracked by some generic electronic music. Musk followed the figure soon after....
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

How One Designer 3-D Printed a Shoe For Grimes and Elon Musk’s Baby

What do you get as a gift for a baby like X Æ A-12, aka the four-month-old tot of Grimes and Elon Musk? A pacifier seems a bit tame, and a bib is a snooze for the child made by a man who wants to colonize Mars and a woman who can dance with a Valkyrie sword. While the gift-giving might be a confusing task, Mats Rombaut, founder of the label Rombaut, might have cracked the code: a pair of baby shoes.
New York City, NYPosted by
Vice

Elon Musk's 'Tesla Bot' Is a Shitpost

Late Thursday night, Tesla CEO Elon Musk added a new moonshot project to his ever-growing list: a humanoid robot, with a prototype by next year. Announced at a presentation at Tesla's Fremont, California factory, Musk failed to offer a working robot or even a substantive presentation explaining how it would get there. Instead, a human dressed in a vaguely machine-like bodysuit appeared. They pantomimed a machine's movements before breaking into dance on stage. The not-a-robot danced like a 1920s flapper to Skrillex before Elon cut the music.

Comments / 23

Community Policy