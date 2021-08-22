Grimes participates in TikTok’s ‘Is he hot or...’ trend to defend Elon Musk

Grimes has taken to TikTok to defend her longtime partner Elon Musk.

The 33-year-old – real name Claire Boucher – took to the video sharing platform to participate in the “Is he hot or...” trend.

The popular prompt sees users pretend to celebrate negative or superficial traits that they have fallen for in a partner. For example: “Is he hot or does he just not prioritise me?” and “Is he hot or does he just have a dog?”

Grimes shared her video accompanied by the caption: “Stop harassing me on this app over fake news and I am not my bf’s spokesperson.”

In the clip, the “Oblivion” singer is seen stroking a robot dog while questions appear on screen, including: “Is he hot or is he out to destroy big oil” and “Is he hot or will he put the first human on Mars”.

The brief video – which has been viewed more than three million times – ends abruptly with Grimes raising what appears to be a knife.

Grimes and Musk have been dating for three years. The couple share a son, X Æ A-Xii, who was born in May last year.

The Canadian singer has previously defended the billionaire Tesla CEO via social media.

Earlier this year, she responded to critics who accused Musk of “destroying the planet and humanity”.

“How is he doing these things? His whole career is about making travel/house power etc. sustainable and green. It’s worth a deep dive,” the artist responded to one critic.