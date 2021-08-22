Little Mix star Perrie Edwards announces birth of first child

(Getty Images for Sony)

Perrie Edwards has announced the birth of her first child with football player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The Little Mix star welcomed her into the world via a post on Instagram, writing: “Welcome to world baby 21/08/21.” Oxlade-Chamberlain also posted the same photographs and caption on his own Instagram account.

Neither parent revealed the baby’s name or gender, but shared black and white photographs of the child’s hand resting on the side of their face, and another of their foot resting in both parents’ hands.

The couple first announced the pregnancy in May, just days after fellow Little Mix star Leigh Anne-Pinnock announced she too was expecting.

Last Thursday, Edwards shared two photographs of herself posing with her naked baby bump. In one photograph showing her body profile, she was dripping in what appeared to be gold paint, and in another, she posed nude in a field under a sheer white veil.

Hinting that she was due to give birth shortly, she wrote: “Baby Ox… soon.”

The birth comes after Oxlade-Chamberlain pulled out of Liverpool’s football match against Burnley on Saturday for “personal reasons”, leading fans to theorise that Edwards may have gone into labour.

Edwards’ Instagram post announcing the birth garnered hundreds of thousands of likes, with celebrities and fans congratulating the couple in the comments.

Among the famous faces congratulating them was Lottie Tomlinson, Laura Whitmore, Stephanie Yeboah, Winnie Harlow, and other Little Mix members, including Pinnock.