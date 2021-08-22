Important phone numbers to have handy during a storm
The following is a list of phone numbers Riverhead residents should have handy during a storm. Riverhead Town Highway Department: 631-727-3200 ext. 228. Southampton Town storm-related emergency hotline: 631-728-3400. Northfork Animal Welfare League: 631-765-1811. Cablevision: 631-727-6300. PSEG: 800-490-0075. National Grid: 800-490-0045. Long Island Rail Road: 516-822-5477. FEMA: 800-621-3362. NYS: Emergency...riverheadnewsreview.timesreview.com
