Off-duty police officer fatally gunned down in Houston restaurant; suspects still at large

OUSTON (WGNO) — Two suspects are still on the run after killing an off-duty New Orleans police officer at a Houston restaurant early Saturday evening. According to KTRK-ABC 13, just after 5 p.m., one of two suspects fired two shots into the patio of the Grotto Ristorante located at 4700 block of Westheimer Road with a bullet striking the NOLA officer, who was enjoying a meal with a group of people.