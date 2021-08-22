Cancel
PARX NEW BURGERVANA OPEN NOW, PARX 360 ON SEPT. 10!

Cover picture for the articleParx Casino has rolled out a new restaurant, BurgerVana, with made-to-order burgers, hot dogs, shakes and fries. Specialty burgers include $13 options like the “crunchy waffle chip burger” (American cheese, crispy waffle chips, mayo) and the “hash house burger” (cheddar cheese, hash browns, candied bacon, fried egg and a house sauce).

