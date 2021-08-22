PARX NEW BURGERVANA OPEN NOW, PARX 360 ON SEPT. 10!

Canadian pizza chain Pizza Pizza has expanded its plant-based menu with the addition of vegan chicken sandwiches and nuggets. Created in partnership with vegan brand Lightlife, the new, permanent menu items are available at more than 400 Pizza Pizza locations across Canada. The Plant-Based Chick’n Sandwich, available in either Classic or Spicy, features a crispy, breaded vegan chicken fillet, pickles, and vegan mayonnaise on a toasted bun. The Plant-Based Chick’n Bites are available in servings of 10 or 20 and come with one of Pizza Pizza’s plant-based dipping sauces, which include Texas BBQ, Sweet Chili Thai, Buffalo, or Mild flavors. The chain also offers a Plant-Based Combo Box, which comes with 16 Chick’n Bites, plus a choice of two more items, including French fries, potato wedges, onion rings, or sweet potato fries, and two dipping sauces.