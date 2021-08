With the clock winding down on transfer deadline day in 2016, Tottenham looked set to end the window with just two new signings - Victor Wanyama and Vincent Janssen. They had swung and missed on Georginio Wijnaldum and Sadio Mane, who visited Spurs' training ground but would sign for Liverpool instead. Mauricio Pochettino was a huge admirer of Wilfried Zaha, but Tottenham were unable to get him out of Crystal Palace. The club were in the market for a player to 'break the lines'.