AC Milan are still interested in Yacine Adli of Bordeaux and remain so even though Tiemoue Bakayoko’s arrival is close, a report claims. As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport (via MilanNews) this morning, Milan have not given up on signing Adli even though Bordeaux are asking for more than €10m for the 21-year-old midfielder. Milan remain stuck on an offer below that amount but are counting on the player’s will to complete the move.