Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is backing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to be spurred on by the return of fans this season after he hit a hat-trick in their second-round Carabao Cup romp at West Brom. The Gunners got their campaign up and running with a 6-0 rout of a much-changed West Brom team as Aubameyang shone on his first start of the season.Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka and Alexandre Lacazette also got on the score sheet to at least temporarily ease the pressure on Arteta.Aubameyang was struck down with Covid and missed the opening-day loss at Brentford before coming off the bench in...